Turner Corcoran took in a recent KU football practice and got to spend time around a lot of familiar faces.

Several recruits and signees were at the practice including Jayden Russell, Daniel Jackson, and Amauri Pesek-Hickson.

“I had a lot of fun,” Corcoran said. “There really wasn't a minute where I wasn't smiling, talking to Jayden, Amauri, Daniel and all of those guys. There wasn't a moment where we weren't cracking jokes and just hanging out.”

Corcoran also got a chance to spend time with Les Miles family. He goes to school with Macy Miles at Free State and has talked with them all before.

“We all shared some quality time around the Miles family, talking to Mama Miles (Kathy), Macy and Smacker,” he said. “They're a great family. They really pride themselves on being respectful, and just being good to people. I know Macy pretty well, she goes to Free State. We joked and talked a lot.”

The Free State lineman is one of the top prospects in the nation at his position. This was the first time he was able to watch the coaches in a practice-setting and get a feel for how they coach.

“They did a good job with the offense and I thought they moved the ball well,” Corcoran said. “The defense did pretty good too.

“It was good to watch Coach Meadows. They worked a lot on double teams. There was some one on ones, working up to the backers, and things like that.”

Corcoran has a massive list of offers and has been busy going around to visit other schools. He was looking at visiting Ohio State for the spring game but has taken the Buckeyes off his list.

He will visit Oklahoma this weekend and doesn’t have his plans set for the following weekend when several programs will hold their spring games including Kansas.