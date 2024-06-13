It has been a good week at Pace High in Florida for the Kansas coaches, and they are hoping to keep that momentum going.

Kansas picked up a commitment from TE Joeseph Skipworth on Wednesday and this weekend they have another talented prospect from Pace High heading to campus.

Tylon Lee, a defensive end, is expected to arrive on Friday to start his visit. Taiwo Onatolu has been recruiting Lee and the two will get a chance to talk more about the KU program.

“It's good a relationship,” Lee said. “I know he cares a lot about his players and everything. He's a great coach and I'm looking forward to just getting to build more and everything and meet some of the coaches and players.”

Onatolu has watched Lee practice, and he has been a long-time target of the staff.

“He likes all how I hit, and I chase the ball,” Lee said. “I get after it when I'm at a scrimmage. He's loved what I've done and everything and that I just keep on hustling.”

Lee has taken official visits to UCF and Arkansas. After the visit to Kansas, he will take one to Miami. He could make a decision after his trip with the Hurricanes.

“I’m looking for a great support system on and off the field,” Lee said. “I want to have a good relationship with coaches and players. Just being able to have the support really means something to me.”