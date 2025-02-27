Published Feb 27, 2025
Video: Jayhawks walk it off in the ninth, move to 8-0
Sam Winton  •  JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@sam_winton2

The Jayhawks mounted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth in their home opener. They stayed perfect at 8-0 after walking it off.

Hear from Dan Fitzgerald, Chase Diggins and Dariel Osorio after the game.

Dan Fitzgerald

Chase Diggins

Dariel Osoria

