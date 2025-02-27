Video: Jayhawks walk it off in the ninth, move to 8-0

The Jayhawks mounted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth in their home opener. They stayed perfect at 8-0 after walking it off.
Hear from Dan Fitzgerald, Chase Diggins and Dariel Osorio after the game.
The Jayhawks mounted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth in their home opener. They stayed perfect at 8-0 after walking it off.
Hear from Dan Fitzgerald, Chase Diggins and Dariel Osorio after the game.
We caught up with Jarrett Ramirez from RedRaiderSports.com to get his thoughts on Saturday's game.
Kansas sent home an energetic crowd happy, scoring 6 runs in the ninth to beat Omaha 12-8.
The Jayhawks mounted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth in their home opener. See the post-game reaction.
For a closer look at what stood out following Bill Self's weekly press conference, come inside.
On Thursday afternoon, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence and touched on a number of topics.
We caught up with Jarrett Ramirez from RedRaiderSports.com to get his thoughts on Saturday's game.
Kansas sent home an energetic crowd happy, scoring 6 runs in the ninth to beat Omaha 12-8.
The Jayhawks mounted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth in their home opener. See the post-game reaction.