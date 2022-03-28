Visit Reaction: Jonah Lewis, Kian Payne, Grant Stubblefield

The Kansas coaches hosted close to 20 visitors for a recruiting event on Saturday. Here is more reaction from the recruits who were in attendance.

We will continue to update what other recruits said in the upcoming days.

If there is an award for travel time it would go to Jonah Lewis, a cornerback from Sierra Canyon in California. Lewis holds an offer from the Jayhawks and wanted to meet with the coaches in person and get a better feel for the Jayhawks program.

So, what stood out to him?

“Things on my visit that stood out to me was number one, the hospitality that the whole coaching staff showed me,” he said. “I really felt the love and good energy. Second, the energy that the team had during practice it was a great vibe to experience, and see in person, and third they had a nice locker room that really stood out.”

Lewis holds offers from Kansas, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Colorado and others. During the visit he met with KU cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson.

“I really spent time with all of the coaches,” Lewis said. “But the coach I spent the most time with was coach Peterson. I got to know him as a person, talk ball, and I even took a couple of pictures with him during my photo shoot.”