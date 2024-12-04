WATCH: AJ Storr and David Coit talk after Creighton loss

No. 1 Kansas suffered its first loss of the season, 76-63, at Creighton on Wednesday night. AJ Storr finished with 12 points and David Coit added eight points in the loss. Minutes after the game, Storr and Coit met with the media.
No. 1 Kansas suffered its first loss of the season, 76-63, at Creighton on Wednesday night. AJ Storr finished with 12 points and David Coit added eight points in the loss. Minutes after the game, Storr and Coit met with the media.
New recruiting rules keep the coaches off the road in December and will impact roster size moving forward.
To hear what Bill Self said during his press conference on Monday, come inside.
Hunter Dickinson met with the media on Monday and touched on a number of topics.
The Jayhawks have landed a commitment from one of the top running backs in the transfer portal.
There are two things to focus on over the next week. First is high school signing day on Wednesday, where the Kansas
New recruiting rules keep the coaches off the road in December and will impact roster size moving forward.
To hear what Bill Self said during his press conference on Monday, come inside.
Hunter Dickinson met with the media on Monday and touched on a number of topics.