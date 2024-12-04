Published Dec 4, 2024
WATCH: AJ Storr and David Coit talk after Creighton loss
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

No. 1 Kansas suffered its first loss of the season, 76-63, at Creighton on Wednesday night. AJ Storr finished with 12 points and David Coit added eight points in the loss. Minutes after the game, Storr and Coit met with the media.

