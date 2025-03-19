Published Mar 19, 2025
Watch: Arkansas coach John Calipari talks about facing Kansas
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

Arkansas head coach John Calipari gave an injury update on his players and thoughts on facing Kansas in the first round.

Watch everything Calipari had to say from Providence in his opening round press conference.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings