Led by Hunter Dickinson (20), KJ Adams (16), Johnny Furphy (16), Dajuan Harris (14), and Nicolas Timberlake (13), No. 9 Kansas (21-6; 9-5) ran past Texas, 86-67. Not long after the final buzzer sounded, Bill Self, Johnny Furphy, and KJ Adams met with the media to talk about the win, the health of the team, the status of Kevin McCullar, Jr., and much more.