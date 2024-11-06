Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more

WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more

To hear what Bill Self had to say on Monday night, come inside.

 • Shay Wildeboor
WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media late on Monday night.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Kansas opened it season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard.

 • Sam Winton
Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Howard

Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Howard

JayhawkSlant.com is on hand for tonight's season-opener between No. 1 Kansas and Howard.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Leipold proud how team has stuck together

Leipold proud how team has stuck together

Lance Leipold meets with the media to discuss KU's bye week and upcoming matchup with Iowa State.

 • Sam Winton

in other news

WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more

WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more

To hear what Bill Self had to say on Monday night, come inside.

 • Shay Wildeboor
WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media late on Monday night.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Kansas opened it season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard.

 • Sam Winton
Published Nov 6, 2024
WATCH: Brian Borland breaks down Iowa State's offense
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland talked about what he sees from the Cyclones on film and what they accomplished during the bye-week.

Watch what Borland had to say heading into the Iowa State game.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Kansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement