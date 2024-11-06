WATCH: Brian Borland breaks down Iowa State's offense

in other news
WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more
To hear what Bill Self had to say on Monday night, come inside.
WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win
Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media late on Monday night.
Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard
Kansas opened it season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard.
Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Howard
JayhawkSlant.com is on hand for tonight's season-opener between No. 1 Kansas and Howard.
Leipold proud how team has stuck together
Lance Leipold meets with the media to discuss KU's bye week and upcoming matchup with Iowa State.
Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland talked about what he sees from the Cyclones on film and what they accomplished during the bye-week.
Watch what Borland had to say heading into the Iowa State game.
