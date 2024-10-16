Advertisement
Published Oct 16, 2024
Watch: Brian Borland on scouting Houston, getting pressure on the QB
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland talked about scouting Houston and getting ready to face another mobile quarterback.

Watch what Borland had to say about the upcoming game, and what they worked on during the bye-week.

