Watch: Brian Borland on scouting Houston, getting pressure on the QB

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland talked about scouting Houston and getting ready to face another mobile quarterback.
Watch what Borland had to say about the upcoming game, and what they worked on during the bye-week.
Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self met with reporters during media day. See everything he had to say.
Lance Leipold gave an injury update, said the team is sticking together, and Jalon Daniels played his best game.
Head coach Lance Leipold resumed his weekly press conference after coming off the bye week.
For the second-straight season and fifth time in poll history, Kansas men’s basketball enters the season ranked No. 1
Kansas City native Willie Fritz will lead the Houston Cougars to Arrowhead on Saturday looking to start a wining streak.
