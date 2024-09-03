Advertisement

Sep 3, 2024
Watch: Brian Borland talks about Illinois offense
Jon Kirby
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland met with reporters on Tuesday to preview the game against Illinois.

Watch everything Borland had to say.

