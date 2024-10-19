Watch: Cobee Bryant talks about his three interceptions, school record

in other news
Opposing View: Joseph Duarte gives a preview and prediction on Houston
For this week's Opposing View column we caught up with Joseph Duarte, who covers Houston for the Houston Chronicle.
Houston Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes
We have our predictions, game notes, depth charts and everything you need for the Houston game.
Jeff Grimes hopes to build on numbers after the bye-week
Jeff Grimes used the bye-week to look over the offense and believes there is improvement. Now, they have to build on it.
Players talk about locker room, facing Houston on Saturday
The players talked about the locker room mood, facing Houston and starting a new six game season.
Is Bill Self changing his approach to recruiting during Late Night?
There was a time not long ago when Late Night in the Phog was considered the biggest recruiting weekend of the year.
in other news
Opposing View: Joseph Duarte gives a preview and prediction on Houston
For this week's Opposing View column we caught up with Joseph Duarte, who covers Houston for the Houston Chronicle.
Houston Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes
We have our predictions, game notes, depth charts and everything you need for the Houston game.
Jeff Grimes hopes to build on numbers after the bye-week
Jeff Grimes used the bye-week to look over the offense and believes there is improvement. Now, they have to build on it.
Cobee Bryant picked off three passes against Houston tying a school record. Bryant talked about his game and the win over Houston.
See everything he had to say after the win.
- OT
- OLB
- PRO
- ATH
- RB
- WDE
- CB
- OLB
- TE
- WR