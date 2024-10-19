Watch: Devin Neal on chasing school records, win over Houston

Devin Neal is closing in on several school records and talked about the win over Houston. Watch everything Neal about the offense, chasing several records, and
Devin Neal is closing in on several school records and talked about the win over Houston. Watch everything Neal about the offense, chasing several records, and
Jalon Daniels is coming off his best game against Arizona State and looking for a strong second half.
Bill Self talks about the roster after Late Night in the Phog.
For this week's Opposing View column we caught up with Joseph Duarte, who covers Houston for the Houston Chronicle.
We have our predictions, game notes, depth charts and everything you need for the Houston game.
Jeff Grimes used the bye-week to look over the offense and believes there is improvement. Now, they have to build on it.
Jalon Daniels is coming off his best game against Arizona State and looking for a strong second half.
Bill Self talks about the roster after Late Night in the Phog.
For this week's Opposing View column we caught up with Joseph Duarte, who covers Houston for the Houston Chronicle.