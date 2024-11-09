Published Nov 9, 2024
Watch: Devin Neal talks about breaking the KU rushing record
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Kansas running back Devin Neal broke the all-time rushing record against Iowa State. Neal met with the media after setting the record and talked about the accomplishment in the post-game press conference.

Watch everything Neal had to say.

