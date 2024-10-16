Watch: Jeff Grimes on the bye-week, scouting Houston

in other news
Watch: Bill Self talks during media day
Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self met with reporters during media day. See everything he had to say.
Bye week did not help with injuries, team sticking together
Lance Leipold gave an injury update, said the team is sticking together, and Jalon Daniels played his best game.
Watch: Lance Leipold talks about Houston game, bye week
Head coach Lance Leipold resumed his weekly press conference after coming off the bye week.
Kansas No. 1 in Preseason AP Poll for 2nd-Straight Season
For the second-straight season and fifth time in poll history, Kansas men’s basketball enters the season ranked No. 1
Early look at the matchup with Houston
Kansas City native Willie Fritz will lead the Houston Cougars to Arrowhead on Saturday looking to start a wining streak.
Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes held his weekly press conference and talked about the bye-week, what he sees from Houston and much more.
Watch everything Grimes had to say on Wednesday.
