Watch: Bill Self talks during media day

Watch: Bill Self talks during media day

Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self met with reporters during media day. See everything he had to say.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Bye week did not help with injuries, team sticking together

Bye week did not help with injuries, team sticking together

Lance Leipold gave an injury update, said the team is sticking together, and Jalon Daniels played his best game.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Lance Leipold talks about Houston game, bye week

Watch: Lance Leipold talks about Houston game, bye week

Head coach Lance Leipold resumed his weekly press conference after coming off the bye week.

 • Jon Kirby
Kansas No. 1 in Preseason AP Poll for 2nd-Straight Season

Kansas No. 1 in Preseason AP Poll for 2nd-Straight Season

For the second-straight season and fifth time in poll history, Kansas men’s basketball enters the season ranked No. 1

 • KUAthletics.com
Early look at the matchup with Houston

Early look at the matchup with Houston

Kansas City native Willie Fritz will lead the Houston Cougars to Arrowhead on Saturday looking to start a wining streak.

 • Jon Kirby

Published Oct 16, 2024
Watch: Jeff Grimes on the bye-week, scouting Houston
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes held his weekly press conference and talked about the bye-week, what he sees from Houston and much more.

Watch everything Grimes had to say on Wednesday.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
