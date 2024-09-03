Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
Watch: Jeff Grimes previews Illinois, talks about matchups
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about what he sees from Illinois on film and previews Saturday's game.

Grimes reviewed the game against Lindenwood and much more in his weekly press conference.

