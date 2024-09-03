Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about what he sees from Illinois on film and previews Saturday's game.
Grimes reviewed the game against Lindenwood and much more in his weekly press conference.
Last year Illinois coach Bret Bielema admitted the KU offense caught them off guard. He talks about the upcoming game.
Lance Leipold said Illinois will present a physical challenge and he likes the depth after week one.
Lance Leipold looked back at the win over Lindenwood and talked about the upcoming game against Illinois.
What did four-star big man Eric Reibe think about his visit to Kansas? We've got the latest inside.
Josh Galbreath talked about his summer camps, visiting KU twice, and picking up several offers.
