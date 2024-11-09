Watch: Kansas head coach Lance Leipold after the Iowa State game

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold meets with the media following the Iowa State game.
Watch what Leipold had to say in his post-game press conference after the Jayhawks extend their winning streak over Iowa State to three games.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold meets with the media following the Iowa State game.
Watch what Leipold had to say in his post-game press conference after the Jayhawks extend their winning streak over Iowa State to three games.
Bill Self met with the media shortly after No. 1 Kansas defeated North Carolina on Friday night.
To hear what Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, Jr., and Zeke Mayo had to say after KU defeated UNC, come inside.
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's heavily anticipated showdown between No. 1 Kansas and No. 9 UNC.
JayhawkSlant.com caught up with David Sisk from TarHeelIllustrated.com to get his thoughts on tonight's game.
Bill Self met with the media shortly after No. 1 Kansas defeated North Carolina on Friday night.
To hear what Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, Jr., and Zeke Mayo had to say after KU defeated UNC, come inside.