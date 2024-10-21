Watch: Lance Leipold previews Sunflower Showdown

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold gave a recap of the win over Houston and talked about the matchup against Kansas State.
See everything Leipold had to say about the Sunflower Showdown heading into Saturday's game.
Here is the fast recap of the Jayhawks 42-14 win over Houston.
The official thread for the Houston game is live. Post all your thoughts in the game thread.
Travis Goff met with the media to talk about the new and improved Allen Fieldhouse
Jalon Daniels is coming off his best game against Arizona State and looking for a strong second half.
