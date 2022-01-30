Wesley Fair breaks down his visit to Kansas and offer

“We got to talk a lot about the safety position and how they see me. They think that I can learn very well and cover space and since I have leverage and I'm pretty long.”

“There was one other safety there, so we got to have meet a meeting with Coach Borland,” Fair said. “It was really good, because he took us through their defense and what you see and great safeties and things like that.

At Collegiate, Fair plays offense and defense. On offense he plays quarterback and can be seen on film showing off his athletic ability in the open field. But college recruiters are talking to him for defense.

“Coach Leipold got me up there early to talk with me,” Fair said. “I got up there 30 minutes early to talk with him. And then he offered me there and I was just overly excited, and very thankful that they would consider me.”

Wesley Fair took an unofficial visit to Kansas on Saturday and got good news before the event started. Fair, an athlete from Wichita Collegiate, met with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.

Another part of the visit that stood out to Fairs was learning about the strength and conditioning program under Matt Gildersleeve. They got a tour of the weight room and learned about the nutrition side of things.

“It was really good, because they talked a lot about nutrition and how their workouts and what they feed you, is exactly what you need for you to perform your best,” Fair said. “I thought it was really good because he targeted how it was very personal connection, and how all their training that they're doing is based on you as an individual.”

The Kansas coaches were recruiting the Wichita area on Friday. One of the stops was at Collegiate, and Fair has seen the effort the coaches have put in local recruiting.

“I definitely have noticed them recruiting the area,” he said. “They've been reaching out to me. They've been reaching out to me and a lot of guys around my area, and they are coming down and visiting our schools, which really is making it more personal.”

Fair has picked up offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Louisiana Tech in the last couple weeks. He grew up in Wichita but said he did not have any childhood favorites for a college team. He is looking for a school that will give him a good education and coaches who will push him to be better.

The 2023 recruit is off to a good start with early offers and keeping a level head through the early part of the recruiting process.

“It's really exciting for me because I've put so much time and effort and worked building my football career, and it's just taking off,” he said. “It's funny because I'm no different than I was two weeks ago before I had any offers. And so just getting that exposure is really exciting for me because I know I've worked so hard and now's the time where I really need to put even more work and effort.”