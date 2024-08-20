Who are some of the key losses from last year?

West Virginia will return a lot heading into the 2024 season, but they certainly lost some key players from a season ago. On the offensive side, center Zach Frazier is off the NFL where he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round and right tackle Doug Nester also has exhausted his eligibility.

On defense, inside linebacker Lee Kpogba who led the team in tackles is gone and consensus all-American cornerback Beanie Bishop also graduated. There are a few other pieces that won't be with the team either by graduating or a few that departed in the portal but overall it was a relatively clean off-season for the Mountaineers.