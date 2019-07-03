What did Five-Star SG Bryce Thompson think about most recent Kansas visit?
After what appears to be a very short period of time, Bryce Thompson, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., has quietly emerged as one of the...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news