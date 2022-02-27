What they said: Ochai Agbaji after the Baylor game

Q: How hard was it to defend Baylor’s offense?

Ochai: Their adjustments midgame going to that smaller lineup and then, I think they had some actions where the guards were screening Dave and we had to make adjustments on the fly of that. But, no, credit to them for making that adjustment but just made it harder for David to keep the ball in front of him and guard there. They're kind of stretch five.





Q: After you guys didn't get to the free throw line in the first half, what did you do differently as far as being aggressive to get to the free throw line?

Ochai: Really just offensively attacking downhill, not really settling like we were for stretching in the first half, getting downhill, whether that be at the basket or the just on the floor type stuff. So, just being aggressive that way.





Q: What allowed them to have the advantage of getting points in the paint?

Ochai: Really, I think it was just mostly our ball screen defense and their offense rebounding too. I think that's something that we got to clean up, obviously, boxing out and limiting them to one possession at a time, so.





Q: Feel like lost opportunity a little bit tonight?

Ochai: Definitely a lost opportunity. I was talking to Juan midgame and I was like, I think we were down by three or four and I was like, "We have this right in front of us." I think that's the opportunity that we had right there in front of us, but just, it sucks that we didn't convert there.





Q:You guys had such a good start and they didn't. I'm sure you didn't think it was going to continue to go that way, but what did change when they were able to cut it to one at half after you led by 13, double digits almost the first half?

Ochai: They were the most aggressive team in that stretch where they came back. They were getting foul calls, they were playing downhill, kind of having us on our heels, even in transition two, which is what we do to teams. So, had us on our heels in that stretch and that's where they made their comeback.





Q: Is the message still that you're in control of your own destiny still at this point?

Ochai: Yeah, of course. Everything's still right in front of us. Obviously, stuff's happened in the league that we can't control, but all the stuff that we can control is right in front of us, so.

