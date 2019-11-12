During a ceremony at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday morning, Bryce Thompson, the 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas. During the live announcement on CBSSports.com, Thompson, the No. 19 ranked player in the 2020 class, talked about the process.

“It has been great,” said Bryce Thompson, a five-star prospect, during the interview. “A lot of hard work and a lot of time put in. I’m thankful for my support system keeping me humble and grounded and motivated. You know, I’m glad that the time is finally here.

“I’ll be attending the University of Kansas. Rock Chalk! It’s a great fit for me. You know, he (Coach Self) told me everything where I can fit in and showed me a lot of film and just showed me where I can go in and make an impact.”

A top-50 entering the spring and summer AAU circuit, Thompson absolutely elevated his game to heights that few, if any, expected when the AAU circuit kicked off. With his ability to play on or off the ball, his playmaking ability, and his touch from behind the arc, Thompson cemented himself as one of the elite prospects in the 2020 class with his play on the court.

Kansas might have been the first blueblood program to extend a scholarship offer, but the Jayhawks certainly weren’t the last. However, when the time came for Thompson to reach a final decision, he narrowed his list of schools down to Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.