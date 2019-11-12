Why did Bryce Thompson commit to Kansas?
During a ceremony at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday morning, Bryce Thompson, the 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas. During the live announcement on CBSSports.com, Thompson, the No. 19 ranked player in the 2020 class, talked about the process.
“It has been great,” said Bryce Thompson, a five-star prospect, during the interview. “A lot of hard work and a lot of time put in. I’m thankful for my support system keeping me humble and grounded and motivated. You know, I’m glad that the time is finally here.
“I’ll be attending the University of Kansas. Rock Chalk! It’s a great fit for me. You know, he (Coach Self) told me everything where I can fit in and showed me a lot of film and just showed me where I can go in and make an impact.”
A top-50 entering the spring and summer AAU circuit, Thompson absolutely elevated his game to heights that few, if any, expected when the AAU circuit kicked off. With his ability to play on or off the ball, his playmaking ability, and his touch from behind the arc, Thompson cemented himself as one of the elite prospects in the 2020 class with his play on the court.
Kansas might have been the first blueblood program to extend a scholarship offer, but the Jayhawks certainly weren’t the last. However, when the time came for Thompson to reach a final decision, he narrowed his list of schools down to Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.
Obviously, his relationship with the Kansas coaching staff played a key role in his decision. His father, Rod Thompson, played for Self at Tulsa during his senior year.
“It factored in a lot,” said Thompson. “My dad is in my corner and he told me everything about the coaching staff and how they were good to him, and so it was a big part. I built that relationship over years and I’m just glad.
“He (my dad) say that it’s good playing for (Bill) Self. He’s going to push you and make sure that he gets every last drop out of you and in the end he’s going to love you like family. You know, Coach Self just told me to come in and work for it.”
Thompson, with his playmaking ability and his ability to stretch the defense with his shot from behind the arc, should step in right away and play an immediate role next year.
“Lots of leadership,” said Thompson when asked what Kansas fans can expect next year. “I can get others involved and I can also score the ball. I’m just a player that wants to win.”