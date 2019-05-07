Coming off official visits to Miami (FL), Creighton, and Kansas, Tristan Enaruna, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound small forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, didn’t take long to reach a final decision regarding his future.

Enaruna, the No. 44 ranked player in the 2019 class, officially visited Kansas on April 28 and, earlier today, became the third player from the 2019 class to give the nod to Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

When the dust finally settled, why did Enaruna, a four-star prospect, commit to Kansas over Creighton and Miami (FL)?

“I always, you know, wanted to play on a big team,” said Enaruna. “When KU started to recruit me, they’d been recruiting me very hard, so we kind of built a relationship, me and them. I really like Coach (Bill) Self and I think, you know, he will be able to help me become the player I really want (to become).

“I think that I’m overall just a great fit for that team,” he added.

Enaruna, who made the jump from the No. 105 ranked player in the 2019 class to No. 44 earlier today, arrived at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, from the Netherlands midway through his junior year.

Not surprisingly, being away from the home for the first time, and in a new environment that was unfamiliar to him, was quite an adjustment.

“It was pretty hard at the beginning,” he said. “I had never been away from home for that long, so it was an adjustment and it took me some time to get used to everything here. There are good people around the school and on my team and stuff.

“The coach was good to me, so basically everybody just gave me a warm welcome, so it made it easier for me,” he added.



