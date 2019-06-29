“I'm committed to KU,” Huggins said. “It's a commitment, and I'm going to stay committed. My cousin is going there (OSU) and I went down there with him. They invited me and I visited. It was just a good time and they offered. It wasn't anything serious.”

Huggins, a tight end prospect from Shawnee Mission South, gave Kansas a verbal commitment in March. Huggins said the visit to Stillwater was a formality and his word is still solid with the Jayhawks.

When Will Huggins announced he received an offer from Oklahoma State it caught the attention of Kansas fans who follow recruiting.

Kansas was the first Power Five school to offer Huggins and he’s received a lot of attention after that. He’s been invited to LSU. There was a solid performance at The Opening in St. Louis. Oklahoma State followed that with an offer.

“It's been good,” Huggins said about the attention. “It's humbling. It lets you know that people are interested in you, and just makes you want to keep working.”

Huggins is in constant contact with the Kansas staff. Safeties coach Clint Bowen was the lead recruiter and he talks with Jeff Hecklinski and Les Miles regularly.

He will attend some games in the fall, possibly a summer recruiting event, and an official visit after the season.

“I will probably take my O.V. in December or around there,” he said. “I'm pretty sure they've got a little barbecue thing going on this summer, so I might look at that. I stay in contact with Hecklinski and Miles a lot. We talk about a lot of different things, just life, and building our relationship.

“I love Clint. He's the guy that first went to my school, and he's been recruiting me since then. He's a cool guy. We are always in contact.”

Huggins said he and his teammates have been putting in a lot of work this summer to duplicate the solid season South has last year. Their program saw a turn-around under head coach Brett Oberzan and Huggins believes the same thing is happening in Lawrence.

“They're working on turning it around,” he said. “I might take some time, but I think we're doing something. I think we could potentially have one of the best Kansas teams that we've ever seen.”