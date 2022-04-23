Winston Moore impressed with KU coaching staff

Winston Moore has been getting to know more about the Kansas program after spending time with Terrence Samuel.

Moore attends MICD in St. Louis which the recruiting area for Samuel. Moore, who is a wide receiver, spent time learning from Samuel on his visit.

“It was amazing,” Moore said. “He's a great coach. He’s very humble. You can tell he has great experience working throughout different schools, different levels, and also different positions, as he shared. He worked with running backs.

“He worked on defensive side too, which has a big impact on the wide receivers. Because he can teach them different coverages they need to learn. He was very knowledgeable, and I just really appreciated the things he shared with me, he's just a great coach.”

Moore watched practice and the moved over to the Anderson Family Football Complex, where the players got a tour of the facilities and had meetings with their position coaches.

He left with a positive feeling about the coaching staff, and everyone associated with the program.

“The one thing that caught my attention I would definitely say that the coaching staff and the support team,” he said. “Everyone down there is just really energetic and nice. The coaches would just come up to you and talk to you and ask you how things are going. They would all introduce themselves and tell you a little bit about the program. And you heard like a different story, personal story each time. It was just a great experience.”

It was also a homecoming for his father, Rufus who played baseball at Kansas. He was on the visit and enjoyed being back where he attended college.

“I could definitely tell he was excited to be back just to see his old stomping grounds,” Moore said. “He said things have changed up there for the better. He was just really excited to just get back up there on campus.”

Moore has picked up offers from Colorado State, Wyoming, Eastern Michigan, Army, Air Force and several other college programs.

He is expected to participate in the Rivals.com camp in Indianapolis.