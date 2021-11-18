Zach Clemence reflects on Stony Brook performance

Seeing decent minutes in Thursday night’s win over Stony Brook, Kansas freshman Zach Clemence kicked into a rhythm during the second half, finishing the evening with 11 points, including 2 three-point buckets and 6 rebounds.

Bill Self was pleased with the young forward’s performance and what he saw on the block.

“I thought Zach offensively (and defensively), he did some things very good,” Self said. “But when you look at it, if the five spot’s going to give you 11, 23, and 29 points, that’s pretty good.”

Self has also encouraged Clemence to shoot the three-ball. The freshman hit 2 of 4 shots from behind the line against the Seawolves.

“(Coach Self) knows I can make it,” Clemence said. “But there’s some threes that aren’t the ones he wants but they just haven’t gone in sometimes so you’ve gotta take them.”

Getting the chance to test himself early in his college career, Clemence is excited to hit the floor and play with little to no warning.

“Man it’s great,” Clemence said. “I don’t know when I’m gonna go in, but I know when I go out to be ready. It’s kind of hard, I’m not used to it, but that’s what I got to do. That’s my role on the team.”

The first-year Jayhawk credited support to senior Ochai Agbaji, who he says has the ability to control the energy when needed.

“He’s a greas guy, calm guy,” ut there are some moments where he’ll get going. He’s a leader.”

Returning from the Champions Classic in New York City, the home court advantage aided Clemence’s performance Thursday night. But he says he’s used to the exposure and isn’t letting the early trips alter his approach.

“I was nervous (in NYC),” Clemence said. “But I was never to the point where I wasn’t comfortable playing. I’ve just always been playing on a big stage, not as big of a stage as this, but I’m used to it.”