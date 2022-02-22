Zach Henning plans to visit Kansas in early March

When Lance Leipold held his first press conference, he said the plan was to recruit players within a certain radius. In recent years past staffs have not recruited the state of Colorado often but that could change soon.

The staff is already targeting Zachary Henning, an offensive lineman from Grandview High School. The talented prospect picked up an offer from the Jayhawks and has been talking with Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and other coaches.

“I'm started to build the relationships with a lot of the offensive staff,” Henning said. “Coach Fuchs and I are going to jump on another call tonight as well. We are just now starting to build our relationship, but he has said he likes my athleticism.”

The coaches will get a chance to show Henning the program up close in a couple weeks when he takes a visit to Kansas. He will make a trip to Lawrence for the next junior day event.

“I'm looking for the atmosphere around the university and with the fans,” Henning said. “I'm looking to see how the coaches actually coach and teach.”

Henning is learning more about the KU program and the university.

“I don't know a whole lot but hopefully I can learn a lot more about it with this visit coming up,” he said.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound lineman has built a good list of offers and he has several more showing interest.

“As of right now all the other schools that have offered me are Utah, Kansas State, Colorado, Colorado State, Nevada, Washington, and then Kansas of course,” Henning said. “And schools that are interested are Nebraska, Cal, and Air Force.”

Henning has taken an unofficial visit to Colorado and plans to see Kansas, Kansas State, Washington, and Nebraska.

“I have three big things that I look for and that is the atmosphere with the fans and the program, the relationships with the coach, and the area where the school is,” he said.