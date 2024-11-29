Published Nov 29, 2024
Zeke Mayo talks about KU having trouble holding leads, his impact, and more
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Zeko Mayo has had some big games for Kansas early on in his first year in Lawrence. On Friday, Mayo talked about his role, facing Furman on Saturday and much more.

