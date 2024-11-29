Zeke Mayo talks about KU having trouble holding leads, his impact, and more

Zeko Mayo has had some big games for Kansas early on in his first year in Lawrence. On Friday, Mayo talked about his role, facing Furman on Saturday and much more.
Trevor Kardell, Jalen Todd, Bryce Foster, and Calvin Clements met with reporters during Baylor week.
The Baylor offense has been putting up big numbers in Big 12 play and Brian Borland talked about the challenge.
Jeff Grimes will return to Waco on Saturday to face his former team. He talks about facing Baylor and their defense.
No. 1 Kansas moved to 6-0 on the season after beating No. 11 Duke, 75-72, on Tuesday night.
Playing without Hunter Dickinson for the final 10:26 of the game, No. 1 Kansas outlasted No. 11 Duke, 75-72.
