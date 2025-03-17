Zeke Mayo: "We like where we're at."

Bill Self and the University of Kansas men’s basketball team arrived at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., ahead of last week's Big 12 Tournament with something to prove.

Kansas, the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, defeated UCF, the No. 14 seed, 98-94 in overtime. The following night, Self’s squad fell to Arizona, the No. 3 seed, 88-77.

In the two games against Central Florida and Arizona, Zeke Mayo logged 74 minutes, hit 12-25 field goals, 10-of-12 shots from behind the arc, pulled down 12 rebounds, dished out five assists, and committed six turnovers.

Mayo, during that two-game stretch, scored 44 points and, like he’s done so many times this season, converted a number of big shots when his team needed it the most.

Like every other team in the NCAA Tournament, Kansas has reached the point in the season where its next loss will be its last. On Sunday night, Self’s squad was awarded the No. 7 seed in the West Region and will open up NCAA Tournament play against Arkansas, the No. 10 seed, in Providence, R.I., on Thursday night.

Not long after the NCAA Tournament field was announced, Mayo, sitting next to Hunter Dickinson, talked about KU’s draw in the opening round.

“I mean, I think we like our draw, but I mean it's going to be tough no matter who you are in the tournament,” said Zeke Mayo while addressing a room full of media on Sunday night. “I mean it's March Madness, anything can happen.

“So I mean, we like where we're at,” he added. “We’re going to be a tough two games to win, but we're going to prepare as best as we can and look forward to it.”

Kansas, without question, will need Mayo, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard from Lawrence, Kan., to be at his very best when Kansas takes the court against Arkansas at 6:10 p.m. CT on Thursday night.

There’s no doubt that Mayo has the ability to be a difference-maker on the offensive end of the court for Kansas. He scored 19 points against Howard, 21 points against North Carolina, 26 points against N.C. State, 25 points against Brown, 27 points against West Virginia, 23 points against Arizona State, 24 points against Kansas State, 20 points against Arizona, 24 points against UCF, and, most recently, 29 points against Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament.

In fact, Mayo has scored in double figures 22 times this season. Additionally, he’s connected on two or more three-pointers 21 times this season. Mayo, in KU’s last three games, Arizona, UCF, and Arizona, hit 15-of-26 shots from behind the arc.

Playing the best basketball of his (Kansas) career, the NCAA Tournament can't begin soon enough for the native of Lawrence, Kan. For Self’s squad, the expectations might not be as high as in previous years, but when it comes to the NCAA Tournament, Mayo knows that anything is possible.

Those possibilities begin against Arkansas on Thursday night.

“Yeah, I mean, anybody should be excited for the month of March and then obviously heading into early April,” said Mayo. “But I mean, March Madness is the best tournament there is. I mean, anything can happen, upsets happen, but just to have the opportunity to go out there and play on a neutral floor, nobody really has an advantage.

“So it's just hooping at the end of the day and we're really excited for that,” he added.



