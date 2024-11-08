A Baseline View From The North Carolina Side

On Friday night, No. 1 Kansas and No. 9 North Carolina will clash inside Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since December 17, 1960. Before tonight's heavily andiciapted showodwn, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with David Sisk from TarHeelIllustrated.com to get his thoughts on tonight's game.

1) What have you learned from watching North Carolina through the exhibition and early part of the season?

North Carolina's ultimate strength goes hand in hand. They have one of the very best backcourts in the country, and they want to play fast. In other words, they have the horses on the perimeter to execute their preferred style of play. R.J. Davis returns as one of the top players that college basketball has to offer. The fifth-year combo guard has already scored over 2,000 career points, and he is capable of putting up 30 anytime he steps onto the floor. Elliot Cadeau is back for his second season. He was already an elite passer, but his three-point game is much improved. The same can be said for Seth Trimble's defense and outside shooting.

2) Break down this team what are their strengths and weaknesses?

As we said, the strengths are a potent backcourt and how that fits into a high octane style of play. They scored 90 points in the opener, and made 13 three-pointers. The Tar Heels also have a deep roster. Nine players went for 12 points or more by design Monday night. Coach Davis has a nice mix of freshmen, transfers, and players who have been in the program and developed. The program is not overly dependent on any of the three.

It is hard to tell what exactly is a weakness in such a small body of work. Ian Jackson and Drake Powell are five-star freshmen who have worlds of potential. Cade Tyson is a first-year power forward after two seasons at Belmont. It is safe to say that they are trying to find their way right now. The trio did combine for 12 points versus Elon, but they were a combined 5 for 21 from the field. Much of the positivity during the offseason revolved around them matching the press clippings.

Jalen Washington may exceed expectations at the center position, but Kansas will have a size advantage in the post. There is no Armando Bacot this year to bang with Hunter Dickinson and Flory Bidunga. Playing a true road game at Phog Allen will also be a tall order. Bill Self is 314-18 on his home court.

3) How do you see this matchup and how the game might play out?

North Carolina is good enough to go into any road venue and win. This is considered to be a top-10 team. Big-time matchups like this one are usually high scoring affairs. Both rosters are stacked, and those types of players want to get out and run and showcase their skills. That should be right up the Tar Heels' alley considering their array of talent at the guard and wing spots. If Cadeau and Trimble continue to make deep shots they will put a lot of pressure on the Kansas defense. The big question for UNC is how the frontcourt group of Washington, Tyson, Jae'lyn Withers, and Vin Allen-Lubin hold up against a future pair of NBA big men. This is a deal where Kansas will be the favorite in Lawrence, and the tables would be turned if it were played in Chapel Hill. It is that attractive of a matchup.