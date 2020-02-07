No. 3 Kansas is back out on the road to face TCU early on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the TCU Horned Frogs:

#0 Mickey Pearson, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Desmond Bane: 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard (Sr.)

#2 Edric Dennis, Jr.: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Sr.)

#3 Francisco Farabello: 6-foot-2, 183-pound guard (Fr.)

#4 PJ Fuller: 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#5 Jaire Grayer: 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard (Sr.)

#10 Diante Smith: 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward (Fr.)

#11 Taryn Todd: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#12 Justin Huelskamp: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

#13 Dylan Arnette: 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard (R-Fr.)

#14 Quinton Uribe: 5-foot-10, 140-pound guard (Fr.)

#15 Kevin Easley, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (So.)

#20 Anthony Lucenti: 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard (Fr.)

#21 Kevin Samuel: 6-foot-11, 250-pound center (So.)

#22 RJ Nembhard: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (So.)

#23 Jaedon Ledee: 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward (So.)

#30 Harrison Young: 5-foot-11, 170-pound guard (Fr.)

#31 Owen Aschieris: 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard (Jr.)

#35 Nikola Vasiljevic: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

Charles O’Bannon, Jr.: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (So.)

Record: 13-9

Home Record: 11-3

Away: 1-5

Neutral Record: 1-1

Big 12: 4-5

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Southern University, Louisiana, Air Force, UC Irvine, Wyoming (MGM Resorts Main Event), Illinois State, Winthrop, Lamar, George Mason, Iowa State, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech,

Losses: Clemson (MGM Resorts Main Event), USC, Xavier, West Virginia, @ Oklahoma, @ Arkansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Texas, @ Baylor, @ Oklahoma State

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Texas Tech, Kansas State, @ Texas, West Virginia, @ Iowa State, Baylor, @ Kansas, Oklahoma, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

Scoring Leaders:

Desmond Bane: 16.2

RJ Nembhard: 12.4

Kevin Samuel: 11.1

Rebounding Leaders:

Kevin Samuel: 8.7

Desmond Bane: 6.3

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Kevin Samuel: 111-of-167 (66.5%A)

Desmond Bane: 131-of-281 (46.6%)

Jaire Grayer: 53-of-126 (42.1%)

PJ Fuller: 42-of-116 (36.2%)

RJ Nembhard: 84-of-235 (35.7%)

Edric Dennis, Jr.: 50-of-152 (32.9%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Desmond Bane: 61-of-138 (44.2%)

Francisco Farabello: 21-of-51 (41.2%)

Jaire Grayer: 30-of-82 (36.6%)

Edric Dennis, Jr.: 30-of-91 (33.0%)

RJ Nembhard: 27-of-94 (28.7%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:



Desmond Bane: 34-of-42 (81.0%)

RJ Nembhard: 65-of-89 (73.0%)

Jaedon LeDee: 24-of-36 (66.7%)

Edric Dennis, Jr.: 25-of-40 (62.5%)

TCU: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,489 (67.7 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +4.0

Field Goal %: 42.8 (545-of-1,272)

3-Point FG %: 34.6 (192-of-555)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.7

Free-throw %: 62.7 (207-of-330)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.4

Rebounds: 790 (35.9 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +2.6

Assists: 338 (15.4 per game)

Turnovers: 309 (14.0 per game)

Turnover Margin: +1.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 163 (7.4 per game)

Blocks: 104 (4.7 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,401 (63.7 PPG)

Field Goal %: 42.4 (502-of-1,184)

3-Point FG %: 36.0 (153-of-425)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.0

Free-throw %: 67.0 (244-of-364)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.1

Rebounds: 732 (33.3 per game)

Assists: 335 (15.2 per game)

Turnovers: 340 (15.5 per game)

Steals: 123 (5.6 per game)

Blocks: 76 (3.5 per game)