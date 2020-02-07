A closer look at the TCU Horned Frogs
No. 3 Kansas is back out on the road to face TCU early on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the TCU Horned Frogs:
#0 Mickey Pearson, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward (Fr.)
#1 Desmond Bane: 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard (Sr.)
#2 Edric Dennis, Jr.: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Sr.)
#3 Francisco Farabello: 6-foot-2, 183-pound guard (Fr.)
#4 PJ Fuller: 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard (Fr.)
#5 Jaire Grayer: 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard (Sr.)
#10 Diante Smith: 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward (Fr.)
#11 Taryn Todd: 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard (Fr.)
#12 Justin Huelskamp: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (Fr.)
#13 Dylan Arnette: 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#14 Quinton Uribe: 5-foot-10, 140-pound guard (Fr.)
#15 Kevin Easley, Jr.: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (So.)
#20 Anthony Lucenti: 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard (Fr.)
#21 Kevin Samuel: 6-foot-11, 250-pound center (So.)
#22 RJ Nembhard: 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard (So.)
#23 Jaedon Ledee: 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward (So.)
#30 Harrison Young: 5-foot-11, 170-pound guard (Fr.)
#31 Owen Aschieris: 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard (Jr.)
#35 Nikola Vasiljevic: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (Fr.)
Charles O’Bannon, Jr.: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard (So.)
Record: 13-9
Home Record: 11-3
Away: 1-5
Neutral Record: 1-1
Big 12: 4-5
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Southern University, Louisiana, Air Force, UC Irvine, Wyoming (MGM Resorts Main Event), Illinois State, Winthrop, Lamar, George Mason, Iowa State, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech,
Losses: Clemson (MGM Resorts Main Event), USC, Xavier, West Virginia, @ Oklahoma, @ Arkansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge), Texas, @ Baylor, @ Oklahoma State
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Texas Tech, Kansas State, @ Texas, West Virginia, @ Iowa State, Baylor, @ Kansas, Oklahoma, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
Scoring Leaders:
Desmond Bane: 16.2
RJ Nembhard: 12.4
Kevin Samuel: 11.1
Rebounding Leaders:
Kevin Samuel: 8.7
Desmond Bane: 6.3
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Kevin Samuel: 111-of-167 (66.5%A)
Desmond Bane: 131-of-281 (46.6%)
Jaire Grayer: 53-of-126 (42.1%)
PJ Fuller: 42-of-116 (36.2%)
RJ Nembhard: 84-of-235 (35.7%)
Edric Dennis, Jr.: 50-of-152 (32.9%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Desmond Bane: 61-of-138 (44.2%)
Francisco Farabello: 21-of-51 (41.2%)
Jaire Grayer: 30-of-82 (36.6%)
Edric Dennis, Jr.: 30-of-91 (33.0%)
RJ Nembhard: 27-of-94 (28.7%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Desmond Bane: 34-of-42 (81.0%)
RJ Nembhard: 65-of-89 (73.0%)
Jaedon LeDee: 24-of-36 (66.7%)
Edric Dennis, Jr.: 25-of-40 (62.5%)
TCU: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,489 (67.7 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +4.0
Field Goal %: 42.8 (545-of-1,272)
3-Point FG %: 34.6 (192-of-555)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.7
Free-throw %: 62.7 (207-of-330)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.4
Rebounds: 790 (35.9 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +2.6
Assists: 338 (15.4 per game)
Turnovers: 309 (14.0 per game)
Turnover Margin: +1.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1
Steals: 163 (7.4 per game)
Blocks: 104 (4.7 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 1,401 (63.7 PPG)
Field Goal %: 42.4 (502-of-1,184)
3-Point FG %: 36.0 (153-of-425)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 7.0
Free-throw %: 67.0 (244-of-364)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.1
Rebounds: 732 (33.3 per game)
Assists: 335 (15.2 per game)
Turnovers: 340 (15.5 per game)
Steals: 123 (5.6 per game)
Blocks: 76 (3.5 per game)