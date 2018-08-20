During the off-season he got both shoulders repaired and that kept him out of spring football. He did spend time around the team in practices so he could learn what new offensive line coach A.J. Ricker was teaching.

Hakeem Adeniji has started every game for the Jayhawks since he arrived on campus two years ago. But that streak was challenging for him last year because he played the season with torn labrums in both shoulders.

It was a long road back during the spring and summer to be ready for this season.

“It wasn't fun, but I am grateful for it,” he said. “It took a lot of work and it was an everyday process. I had to have a good mindset and a positive mindset that I was going to get to where I needed to be.”

That work started at 6:30 a.m. every morning. There were workouts and therapy with the trainers and by the end of each day he had to rest to get up and do it all over again.

“I was able to do most everything,” Adeniji said. “I was able to surprise myself with some of the things I did. It felt pretty good.”

The hard work has paid off and Adeniji was ready to go for fall camp and the most important news- he was healthy.

“I feel 100% and I feel great,” he said. “There isn’t anything holding me back.”

Adeniji, a junior, is taking on a leadership role on the line. After starting 24 games and being in the program two years, he has as much experience as anyone on the offensive line.

The team has added more depth and players with Power Five experience to the line. Adeniji said that will help coming off last year.

“We need to be more consistent,” he said. “I think with the experience we have and the added toughness there is a chance of getting that achieved. Last year there was a lot of musical chairs with injuries. Some guys had to play spots they weren’t comfortable with. Now with all of the depth I feel like we are more prepared deal with something like that.”

The numbers across the offensive line look better than recent years. There is depth. There are players who have played quality snaps at the college level. And they have a new direction with Ricker.

“We have some guys who are returning and added some talented ones,” he said. “We are pushing each other and it will help us a lot. Coach Ricker definitely has brought a different mindset to us. He is an old-school guy and I like what he has brought to the line.”