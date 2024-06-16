Adrian Holley said he was sold on the Kansas program based on talking with Jim Panagos and the coaching staff. But he still wanted to see more, meet with the players and see campus.

Holley, from Michigan City, Indiana, took his official visit to Kansas this weekend and left a Jayhawk. He gave his commitment to the coaching staff on Friday evening, the first day of his official visit.

He connected with Ben Easters, his host on the visit and met several players.

“I got a great vibe from them and being around the players,” Holley said. “They have all the potential to make the playoffs and have something special going on and actually a chance to play for a championship. And it's a beautiful thing to see. And I liked my host Ben Easters who is also from Indiana. He’s a really down to earth guy.”

The connection with the players on the defensive line helped him see how much they like their experience at KU.

“Being able to talk to the defensive line group as a whole,” he said. “It was so cool, man. I just felt like the brotherhood from when I stepped on the campus, being able to talk to all the guys, it felt natural and just amazing overall.”