Adrian Holley got a good vibe from players, coaches on his visit
Adrian Holley said he was sold on the Kansas program based on talking with Jim Panagos and the coaching staff. But he still wanted to see more, meet with the players and see campus.
Holley, from Michigan City, Indiana, took his official visit to Kansas this weekend and left a Jayhawk. He gave his commitment to the coaching staff on Friday evening, the first day of his official visit.
He connected with Ben Easters, his host on the visit and met several players.
“I got a great vibe from them and being around the players,” Holley said. “They have all the potential to make the playoffs and have something special going on and actually a chance to play for a championship. And it's a beautiful thing to see. And I liked my host Ben Easters who is also from Indiana. He’s a really down to earth guy.”
The connection with the players on the defensive line helped him see how much they like their experience at KU.
“Being able to talk to the defensive line group as a whole,” he said. “It was so cool, man. I just felt like the brotherhood from when I stepped on the campus, being able to talk to all the guys, it felt natural and just amazing overall.”
Kansas assistant Jim Panagos was the lead recruiter for Holley. He had talks with Taiwo Onatolu and met with the staff during the visit. When Holley committed, he said it was met with excitement from the coaches.
“When I committed, we were in a dining room, and announced my family and everything else and I committed,” Holley said. “It was a beautiful moment. I committed, and everybody got up and applauded. It was crazy. Just seeing Kansas as a whole and how they have flipped their program with Coach Leipold. It is a great place to be, you know, and there's no better time than now to be a part of it.”
Holley headed home after the visit and reflected on everything he saw on the trip.
“It's the people, facilities, and just the landscape of it all,” he said. “Lawrence, Kansas is a beautiful landscape. And then the coaches, they're absolutely amazing in every facet of every way. Just being able to be around these guys for the past couple of days has been amazing. And then also the facilities, they're revamping new facilities and coming into it in 2025 everything is going to be brand new.”
He had official visits and several schools recruited him. Knowing where his future home is, he is glad to have the recruiting process behind him.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “It's blessed, man. All glory may be to God. This is just all encompassing and just beautiful. I'm so humble and glad that it's over with because I have a home. I have a home where I can be myself. I can play football. I can have a family. And it's just been amazing. Every facet has been amazing.”