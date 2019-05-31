“It was a real good day,” Richardson said. “My drills went smooth and coaches liked my footwork. They liked my hips and I think I put on a good performance in the one-on-ones. It was a really, good camp day. It was the first time I ran a 40 in a while and I turned some heads after I ran it. One of the coaches from Illinois pulled me over right after I ran and so did some other schools. I could see the KU coaches had their eye on me.”

Richardson said he first could feel the attention coming from college coaches after he turned in his first 40 time.

Jaylin Richardson wasn’t an unknown to college recruiters. The athlete from Schlagle was getting interest from coaches but after his Friday camp performance at Lindenwood his stock is now on the rise even more.

The entire staff from Kansas was in attendance including head coach Les Miles. After the camp was over the Jayhawks extended Richardson an offer.

“It felt great to get the offer from my hometown school,” he said. “When they told me, my heart was racing, and it was a really good moment for me. I have been waiting for that one.”

Richardson visited Lawrence in February and was already on the Jayhawks recruiting board. Kansas assistant Clint Bowen recruits Schlagle and they have stayed in contact with him.

“I had a good feeling when I was on campus for my visit,” he said. “Being a Kansas kid, they gave me a lot of love. My mom and my girlfriend went up with me on the visit and they both loved it. The coaches showed them a lot a respect. I’m continuing to build a good relationship with the staff talking to them more and more.”

After the camp Richardson landed offers from Kansas, Wyoming, Central Michigan, South Dakota State, and Western Illinois. There were multiple coaches impressed with what they saw.

“Camps like that are big because you have to show up and show out,” Richardson said. “There are a lot of other kids there trying to get the same opportunity and show what they can do. I went into it with an underdog mentality and wanted to compete. I put up some good numbers and turned heads. I didn’t know I was going to come away with that many offers.”

Richardson said he wants to take another visit to Kansas, who offered him as a running back. He also said he might visit Illinois and Northwestern.