AJ Storr beginning to figure out his role at Kansas

The transition process at Kansas hasn’t been the smoothest for AJ Storr. The former All-Big Ten Second Team selection has come off the bench for the Jayhawks after leading Wisconsin with 16.8 points per game.





This is Storr’s third college stop, and being coached by Bill Self is different from any other coach. Self said in the preseason he wanted Storr to be aggressive while also being strong on the defensive end and rebounding.





It’s not surprising that it’s taken time for Storr to adjust to Self’s system. He touched on what it’s like to be coached by Self.





“During practice, he really just, you know, keeps everything detailed,” Storr said. “He's constantly pushing me to be a better player and really just be aggressive and just keep contributing towards winning.”





Storr showed some good things in the game against North Carolina. He finished with 13 points on 6/13 shooting and did a good job of getting to the rim downhill. Storr said he feels comfortable where he’s at in terms of aggressiveness.





“Running the floor hard, trying to get, you know, fast break points, catching the ball in the wing, getting downhill, trying to have two people collapse to me, kick it out or keep going,” Storr said of what’s currently working for him. “Just playing with that motor, that energy and just, you know, getting downhill and just really like having the defense rotate so we can have advantages on offense.”





Storr has also had to adjust to not being the first option for the Jayhawks. That was his role at Wisconsin, but Kansas has multiple guys who are relied on to score the ball.





“I think overall it's very good for me, you know, playing with a lot of talent,” Storr said. “Obviously my goal is to get to the NBA and you got to learn how to play with other talented guys at the end of the day. So I think it's going to help me a lot and it's been helping me so far.”





Those talented guys include returnees Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams, and Hunter Dickinson. Storr said that the trio has helped him understand things.





“They've been on me a lot, too,” Storr said. “Obviously they know how Coach Self is and how the system works, and they know about winning. Obviously. KJ and Juan got that national championship and Hunt, you know, was here last year, so they've been helping me out a lot.”





Storr said in order to accomplish his goal of getting to the NBA, he’s got to come in every day and get ready to work. He also said he wants to contribute to winning every night.



