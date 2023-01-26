It looked like things were going to be quiet heading into the final weekend before signing day. But the Kansas staff has added a visitor and making a push at Akili Hubbard.

Hubbard, a 6-foot-2, 205 pound safety from Golden West College in California told Jayhawk Slant he will take an official visit to Kansas this weekend.

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Brian Borland is recruiting Hubbard.

“Coach Borland told me they got a great program going on, and something special is cooking over there,” Hubbard said. “He's been a great communicator. He's been a great coach. He's been telling me about their program and responding to my calls. He's been calling me every day making sure everything's all right. He's been working with my counselor, getting everything situated for when I come on my visit.”

Golden West has been a school the Kansas coaches have good relationships with after signing Alex Raich.

Raich played for Golden West last year and arrived at Kansas over the summer.

“I just talked to him the other day,” Hubbard said of Raich. “He said he loves Kansas. He said it is a smaller town, but he said that overall, he loves it. He’s happy to be there. He's glad that he's playing. He likes the coaches. He told me that Coach B is a good coach. He said I would love him.”

Hubbard has been getting interest from several college coaches. This month he has talked with coaches from UCLA, Oregon State, Louisiana Tech, and UTEP.

He is looking forward to his visit this weekend.

“I'm really looking to see how Lawrence, Kansas is just in general,” he said. “I want to see the city. I'm looking forward to that. I'm looking forward to seeing the campus and the facility. A big thing is meeting the rest of the coaches, staff, and some of the players. That's really what I'm looking forward to.”

Hubbard likes that Kansas is in the Big 12 and would give him the opportunity to play against good competition.

“I’m really just the looking at the environment and if I really see myself fitting in and just the city in general,” he said. “Wherever I go, I’m looking at the competition level in the conference. That's also what I'm looking forward to.”