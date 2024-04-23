“Coach Agpalsa was super hyped,” Kopp said. “He was like, let's lock in some other boys now. So, I'm trying to help recruit some other little o-linemen. I talked to David McComb today. He's all pumped up. Coach Leipold was showing love, and he was calling me today. There was a lot of love from the coaches.”

“I called him in the morning, right before lunch,” Kopp said. “I was ready to say, I think I found my home. I want to be a Jayhawk. I heard all the cheering in the background, and I told them I wanted to come back home. Back to Lawrence.”

The offensive lineman from Brophy Prep in Arizona called the Kansas coaches and gave them his verbal commitment. It started with a call to offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa and members of the coaching staff were gathered around.

Anderson Kopp is getting an opportunity to carry on his family legacy playing football at Kansas, and that was something he could not pass up.

Kopp was a key recruiting target for the Jayhawks. His father Kevin played defensive line at Kansas for Glen Mason from 1993-1996. Now, he can carry on the family tradition.

“It's unreal the fact that I get to go back and carry on the legacy my dad left and be a legacy kid myself,” Kopp said. “Playing there and repping the blue and red like I've been since I was a little kid. I mean, it's special. I can keep the bond of being a Jayhawk for literally all 17 years of my life. I can keep it forward to these next four or five and the rest of my life.”

Kopp recently took an unofficial visit to Kansas and watched practice. He watched Agpalsa work with the linemen.

“I liked the way he coaches his players and the way he communicates to them, and how he explains everything,” Kopp said. “To see that, it helped a bunch.”

On his high school film Kopp plays right tackle and center. He said the Kansas coaches like his future at center, but he is versatile.

“They like me at center because like my height and weight, it translates the most to center,” Kopp said. “But that being said, I can play all five positions. I'm good to play whatever position. But I think the main position is center.”

Kopp talked about several factors that guided him to pick Kansas. He mentioned the coaching staff, new facilities, the direction of the program and playing near family and friends. He has a lot of ties to the area.

“It feels great,” he said. “I can't even explain how good it feels being done with the process. You know, it's not even stressing about anymore, just focusing on football. I mean, it's really a weight off my shoulders.”