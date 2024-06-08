“I'm super grateful that I'm in a position that I had to work so hard for it because now that it's finally here,” Williams said. “It is really paying off. So, I mean, I'm super blessed.”

On Wednesday he made the trip to Lawrence and picked up an offer from the Kansas staff.

His first visit was Kansas State where he picked up an offer after their camp. The next day he earned one after his performance at Iowa State’s camp.

In the last week, recruiting for Andrew Williams went into overdrive. The offensive lineman from Kirksville, Mo., started his camp circuit and the offers started to flow in.

Kansas is the most recent offer after Williams picked up offers from three Big 12 schools in a week. He took in the opportunity to work with Kansas offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa.

After his camp to Kansas State, Williams stopped in Lawrence to see the KU coaching staff. It was his second visit to campus in a week.

“It was a blessing for me to be able to get out there and work with those guys,” he said. “Coach A (Agpalsa) is an amazing coach. We stopped by earlier in the week just to get a feel for it. And then we got out there and he really did help me. Just within that two-hour period of time, I just saw a major difference in my game, so that was really incredible.”

Williams is a 2025 recruit, so with the action of late offers it means he has to start setting up official visits for June. His first two visits will be Kansas State and Iowa State, who were the first two schools to offer.

“I locked in the K-State visit for this weekend,” he said. “And then the only other one I have officially locked in or working on locking in is the Iowa State, which is going to be next weekend on the 14th. And then I'm just going to work with some other coaches to get the rest of these scheduled.”

He will camp at BYU on Monday and then look at figuring out the rest of the month. He said he plans to take an official to Kansas and if BYU offers, a trip there could be in the plans.