Anthony Davis could be closing in on decision

Ten days ago, Anthony Davis announced on Twitter he narrowed his choice of schools down to three. Now, he could be getting closer to making a decision.

The cornerback from Skyline High in Texas told Jayhawk Slant his decision could be coming soon.

“Everything is going good right now,” Davis said. “I've been getting a lot of love up there from the coaches. I will be committing soon I will say that. It could be in the upcoming weeks, or it could be in a couple days.”

Davis said his final three were Kansas, SMU, and Colorado. He took official visits to all three schools in June. He visited Colorado and Kansas the first week where he flew straight to Lawrence from Boulder.

Kansas assistants Emmett Jones and Chevis Jackson have been recruiting Davis. Jones is a former assistant at Skyline High and has recruited the Dallas area since his days at Texas Tech.

“I've been talking to Emmett Jones and Chevis Jackson the most,” Davis said. “They've been telling me how I can help and how I can develop in their program. My relationship with him has always been good.

“Coach Jones is like talking to my head coach at my school, they are just the same. They treat you well and treat you like family. To be honest they tell it you real and I like that.”

During his visit to Kansas, Davis met with defensive coordinator Brian Borland to learn more how the cornerbacks would be used in their scheme. He was hosted on his visit by Kenny Logan.

“The visit was really good,” Davis said. “It was better than I expected it to be. I enjoyed it. It was just like being at my school really. It was just like being at home, coaches treat you the same, the players treat you the same. They treat you like family. I liked that.”