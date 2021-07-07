Anthony Davis could be closing in on decision
Ten days ago, Anthony Davis announced on Twitter he narrowed his choice of schools down to three. Now, he could be getting closer to making a decision.
The cornerback from Skyline High in Texas told Jayhawk Slant his decision could be coming soon.
“Everything is going good right now,” Davis said. “I've been getting a lot of love up there from the coaches. I will be committing soon I will say that. It could be in the upcoming weeks, or it could be in a couple days.”
Davis said his final three were Kansas, SMU, and Colorado. He took official visits to all three schools in June. He visited Colorado and Kansas the first week where he flew straight to Lawrence from Boulder.
Kansas assistants Emmett Jones and Chevis Jackson have been recruiting Davis. Jones is a former assistant at Skyline High and has recruited the Dallas area since his days at Texas Tech.
“I've been talking to Emmett Jones and Chevis Jackson the most,” Davis said. “They've been telling me how I can help and how I can develop in their program. My relationship with him has always been good.
“Coach Jones is like talking to my head coach at my school, they are just the same. They treat you well and treat you like family. To be honest they tell it you real and I like that.”
During his visit to Kansas, Davis met with defensive coordinator Brian Borland to learn more how the cornerbacks would be used in their scheme. He was hosted on his visit by Kenny Logan.
“The visit was really good,” Davis said. “It was better than I expected it to be. I enjoyed it. It was just like being at my school really. It was just like being at home, coaches treat you the same, the players treat you the same. They treat you like family. I liked that.”
Colorado and SMU are also in the mix and Davis said he is considering both schools. One thing SMU has in their favor is the fact they are close to home.
“I am from here so it's just like being at home at SMU,” Davis said. “They have built a good program and it is close to home, so I like that. Colorado was different it is a little further away, but it is like that home-feeling. The coaches are real with you and being away from home you get to see a lot of different things.”
Davis took his visit to Kansas with Jalon Peoples, who committed to the Jayhawks. They are both cornerbacks from the Dallas area and are familiar with each other.
“I have known him since middle school, and we have been talking a lot,” Davis said. “We went on our visit together and I knew he was close to committing after the visit. We talked about it.”
As Davis starts closing in on making his final decision, he said he has been doing his homework, talking to the coaches who are recruiting him, and those close to him.
“I’ve been talking to my mom and my pops,” Davis said. “I'm talking to my high school coaches and everybody I can. I'm looking at a place I can go play and get a good education. And I'm talking to coaches about how they would use me.”
Another factor that could come into play is the ability to run track at the college level. During his visit to Kansas he met with Stanley Redwine, the head track coach.