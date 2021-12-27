Beni Ngoyi plans to make a return trip to Kansas

“When I visited KU, they were telling me about how they how they are rebuilding the program,” he said. “That is similar to my high school, so I understand the sacrifices they have to go through.”

Ngoyi visited Kansas the last home game of the year against West Virginia. He knows the Kansas program is rebuilding under Lance Leipold and he is familiar with the process.

One of their early targets for the 2023 class is Beni Ngoyi from Lincoln High School.

There are several members of the Kansas coaching staff who have ties to Nebraska. Many have coached in the state or grew up there and it will be an area they will recruit heavily.

Ngoyi is a good athlete who can project both sides of the ball. At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds a lot of the early interest has come at wide receiver.

“The coaches told me they loved my versatility on both sides of the ball and how I can be a huge impact in their scheme,” he said.

Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs is working as the lead recruiter for Ngoyi. Fuchs spent four years coaching the offensive line at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and knows the area.

“I get in contact with Coach Fuchs a lot, we get on the phone and chat a lot,” Ngoyi said. “I feel like me and the coaches are building a good bond, they are doing a good job staying in contact.”

Ngoyi is off to a successful start in indoor track where he set a meet record at the Concordia Sprint Series. This year he was named all-conference and all-city as a junior.

He used the football season to take several unofficial visits and said he has been to Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Texas Tech, and Wyoming.

Getting to the know the coaches at every school is going to be an important factor when he makes a decision.

“The relationship I have with the coaches is the most important because you can build trust and a friendship,” Ngoyi said.

He has plans to make a return trip to Kansas along with stops at Nebraska, Michigan State, and Missouri.