Braden Wilmes has watched the Kansas football team turn their program around and he has not been far from the program.

Wilmes lives in Lawrence and attends Free State High School, where he has witnessed Lance Leipold take the Jayhawks to back-to-back bowl games for just the second time in school history.

“Just the whole energy around the program has flipped since Coach Leipold and his staff arrived,” Wilmes said. “The atmosphere on game days up at the stadium have been electric and Saturday’s in the fall the last couple of years have been very exciting. The coaches truly have changed the culture and have the right players in place to be successful now. I’m looking forward to seeing how the 2024 team and season plays out.”

Wilmes has been on campus a few times whether it was attending a game or watching last year’s spring game at Rock Chalk Park. In June he attended the KU Elite Camp and worked with offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa.

“It was a great time getting back on campus,” Wilmes said. “I’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to work out with Coach Agpalsa and was really impressed with his energy and the workout he put us through. Great spending a little bit of time with him on the field.”