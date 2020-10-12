JayhawkSlant - Brent Dearmon names starting QB, talks offense

Brent Dearmon names starting QB, talks offense
When asked about the quarterback position, Brent Dearmon didn’t shy away during his press conference. He announced on Monday they have already named Miles Kendrick the starter for the West Virginia game.
“A striking bit of information that we don't get much of here, but we gave Miles Kendrick the nod,” Dearmon said. “We told him that he's our guy this week. We named him a captain because of the way that he practiced last week. He's doing a great job. But it's not that the other two are not doing a good job. It's just Miles Kendrick has earned a spot this week. So, we're going to go with Miles Kendrick.”
It isn’t a secret that the Jayhawks are hoping to improve the offensive line play. Through three games the Pro Football Focus grade card has been inconsistent and turned in some not-so-good results.
Dearmon doesn’t have a lot of options to turn to, and one thing he doesn’t want to do is panic.
“As fiery and as energetic as I am, and emotional as I am, I try my best not to be a panicker,” he said. “I try my best not to hit that red Office Depot panic button. I want our guys to know that we still believe in them. We've got confidence in them. We're going to coach them up.
“We're going to give them the best that we've got every single day, and get the best out of them, as well. I think that's one of the great traits of coaches, is getting the most out of your kids. That's what we're going to sell out to this week.”
The production from the wide receivers is down compared to last year and they aren’t getting big runs from Pooka Williams. However, the questions kept going back to the offensive line and Dearmon said they worked on things during the bye-week.
“It's a little bit of us going back to the drawing board, trying to figure out what are we good at,” he said. “What can we do to simplify? But then, also, those guys have come in on their own and said, ‘We all got to be better. We all got to take the steps that needs to happen for us to get better.’
“So, it's a little bit of simplifying some things. It's a little bit of doing what we do better, and, also, a little bit of accountability with all of us stepping up, as well.”
As far as the passing game goes, Dearmon works with Emmett Jones on what ideas they can use. Dearmon and Jones come from two, different backgrounds when it comes to offense, so they are trying to blend their systems.
Jones is from Texas Tech where he produced several receivers who put up big numbers under Kliff Kingsbury.
“Emmett comes from a different tree than I come from,” Dearmon said. “It's been refreshing. It's been great. Because I come from the SEC, Gus Malzahn, run the ball downhill, RPO off it. Coach Jones comes from the Texas Tech, Air Raid kind of world. So, just to bring those worlds into the one has really helped out. It’s been good for us, and really opened up our passing game a little bit more.”