JayhawkSlant - Brent Dearmon names starting QB, talks offense

When asked about the quarterback position, Brent Dearmon didn’t shy away during his press conference. He announced on Monday they have already named Miles Kendrick the starter for the West Virginia game.

“A striking bit of information that we don't get much of here, but we gave Miles Kendrick the nod,” Dearmon said. “We told him that he's our guy this week. We named him a captain because of the way that he practiced last week. He's doing a great job. But it's not that the other two are not doing a good job. It's just Miles Kendrick has earned a spot this week. So, we're going to go with Miles Kendrick.”

It isn’t a secret that the Jayhawks are hoping to improve the offensive line play. Through three games the Pro Football Focus grade card has been inconsistent and turned in some not-so-good results.

Dearmon doesn’t have a lot of options to turn to, and one thing he doesn’t want to do is panic.

“As fiery and as energetic as I am, and emotional as I am, I try my best not to be a panicker,” he said. “I try my best not to hit that red Office Depot panic button. I want our guys to know that we still believe in them. We've got confidence in them. We're going to coach them up.

“We're going to give them the best that we've got every single day, and get the best out of them, as well. I think that's one of the great traits of coaches, is getting the most out of your kids. That's what we're going to sell out to this week.”