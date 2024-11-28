Brian Borland: We have to bring our big boy pads

The Jayhawks have come off three emotional games that ended with victories over ranked teams. It started with Iowa State, a road game at BYU and the third one last Saturday at home against Colorado. Now, they end the regular season with a road trip to Baylor and bowl eligibility on the line. You always hear talk in sports about a letdown game or being able to get emotionally ready to play for consecutive games. Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland hasn’t seen anything this week that would suggest that. “Yeah, you’re always concerned about it,” Borland said. “I don't know if I see it that way. I think we've had a couple of really good practices. Probably three of them. I don't feel like we've arrived. I would always challenge guys that you've never arrived. There's always more. And you know, to come this far and then not finish it the way it needs to be finished would be poor.” If the Jayhawks can find a way to win it would be the first win over Baylor since 2007. The Bears are 11-0 against Kansas in Waco. “We haven't beat them in 17 years since most of the guys sitting in the players in the room were in diapers and we've never beat him down there,” Borland said. “We've got some good incentive and I think our guys by the time the game rolls around on Saturday, we'll be where we need to be.”

Baylor's offense has been putting up big numbers

Borland said the Baylor running backs will be the toughest duo they have faced this season

While people are calling Kansas one of the hottest teams in the Big 12, Baylor has been hotter. After getting blown out at Iowa State, they have responded with five straight wins. A lot of their success revolves around their offense, which is currently third in the Big 12 in scoring and averaging 180 yards rushing a game. “I think they're solid everywhere,” Borland said. “The last five games I think they've averaged over 40 points and just under 500 yards offensive game. They're doing it on the ground and in the air. I feel like they're really a really good running team, good RPO team and got some capable skill on the outside that can make you pay. I think they're really good. They're got to be playing as good as anybody in our league right now.”

Defense has to win the battle up front