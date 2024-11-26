Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 11 Duke

No. 1 Kansas and No. 11 Duke are closing in on tip from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
Devin Neal put Kansas on his back on Senior Day turning in one of the best performances in his career.
According to Bill Self, Flory Bidunga should be 100 percent when Kansas and Duke take the court on Tuesday night.
Chandavian Bradley finished his official visit to Kansas and will go over the next steps in his recruiting process.
Bill Self and Rylan Griffen talk about facing Duke and much more.
We are getting recruits reaction from attending the Jayhawks win over Colorado.
