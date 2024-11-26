Larry Porter visits Kansas, narrows list down to two schools

It is shaping up to be a battle between the local Kansas schools for Larry Porter IV.

Porter took a visit to Kansas State last weekend and followed that with a one-day official visit to Kansas. The Jayhawks were the first Power Four school to offer, and he had a busy day in Lawrence.

“I was over there for a day, so there was a lot of stuff we packed in,” Porter said. “The visit was great. You know, the facility is one of the best in the country. It's just beautiful. Everything is brand new. The weight room is one of the best I've ever seen. And they have some of the best technology to track your body fat, your weight, the way you eat, the way you jump, everything.”

They are in the midst of a $450 million stadium renovation going on that is expected to be completed for the 2025 season.

“The technology is just crazy,” Porter said. “They're still rebuilding the stadium. The locker room is great. I was talking to the strength coach and the person who does all the nutrition. They are all great people.”