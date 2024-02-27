BYU came into Allen Fieldhouse and made 13 three-pointers to stun the Jayhawks 76-68, making it the first time Kansas had lost at home all season. The Jayhawks were just 19-of-31 from the charity stripe in the loss.

The Jayhawks were looking to be the enforcers inside early, scoring two and-1's with KJ Adams and Hunter Dickinson. The early success had them up 8-3 at the first media timeout.

The Jayhawks some solid offensive production from Elmarko Jackson, Parker Braun and Jamari McDowell who each scored, but BYU found a groove offensively while the reinforcements were in, making three 3's to stay in the game.

McDowell was rewarded for his three-pointer when Johnny Furphy picked up his second foul, as he was the one who got to replace him at the 8:16 mark.

The Cougars managed to get it within one on numerous occasions, but the Jayhawks used a 8-0 run to go up 35-26 late in the first half, but BYU made their sixth three of the half to cut the deficit to six.

The Jayhawks shot 50% from the floor during the half and turned the ball over six times with four of them coming from Dajuan Harris.

The second half opened with the Jayhawks scoring the first six points of the period. Dickinson scored the first two and then assisted Furphy with a full court outlet pass shortly after.

Some fireworks ensued a couple of possessions later after the whistle when Dickinson walked through BYU's huddle in between play. Trevin Knell did not like that, and some pushing and shoving ensued between the two. It resulted in a double technical.

The dust-up woke BYU up, as Kansas' 41-29 lead turned was cut to 47-45 at the 12:10 mark after Jaxson Robinson made his fourth three of the game. The transition bucket forced Bill Self to call his second timeout.

The Jayhawks were getting a lot of points at the charity stripe to being the second half as 10 of their first 16 points were scored after fouls. The problem for Kansas was that they were not converting nearly as much as they should have, going 11-of-18.

As BYU had the ball down 52-50, Fousseyni Traore was called for a charge after putting his shoulder into Braun's chest in the paint. Although it did not matter for the way this charge was called, he foul clearly occurred in the restricted area, and BYU head coach Mark Pope was given a technical while protesting the call.

Harris made both free throws and then threw a lob to Braun to put Kansas up six.

The Cougars did not let the sequence put them away, and took the lead with a 7-0 run. Adams rebounded a Harris miss to reclaim the lead, but Dallin Hall's three put BYU up 62-60 as Kansas took a timeout with 3:35 to go.

After BYU made a free throw, Timberlake made Kansas' first three of the half to tie it up at 63. BYU answered, but then Dickinson once again tied it up with a three.

Robinson drove to the basket on the ensuing possession and was fouled, making both free throws to put the Cougars up 68-66. After Adams missed a shot inside, Hall made a deep three to make it 71-66 in favor of BYU with 1:31 to go.

Timberlake missed a shot in the lane on the next possession and BYU was able to put the game away from the free throw line from there, winning 76-68.







