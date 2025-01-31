Caleb Redd ready for new start at Kansas after a year at Kentucky

The Jayhawks were looking for help at defensive end in the transfer portal and they got it signing Caleb Redd.

Redd spent one year at Kentucky before entering the portal. The Jayhawks had a good scouting report on him since they offered a scholarship when he was coming out of De Smet High School. Redd visited Kansas his senior season.

When he entered the portal the Jayhawks moved quickly, and defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu already had a relationship with him.

“I had a good relationship with Coach O out of high school,” Redd said. “He’s a great coach and a great guy who can show me how to be a great man life outside of football. They recruited me out of high school, and I already built a great relationship with the coaching staff. I felt really close and connected to them.”