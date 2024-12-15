Cam Pickett knew Kansas was the right fit

“Coach Samuel is a great guy, and we connected well from our first phone call,” he said. “He has a great football mind and is going to help take my game to the next level.”

Pickett picked up an offer from Kansas the day after he went in the transfer portal and built a relationship with receivers coach Terry Samuel. After accounting for 650 yards of total offense last season at Ball State, Pickett believes Samuel can help elevate his game.

“The Lawrence community is what caught my attention the most,” Pickett said. “You can see how passionate the fans are about KU sports and the future of the football program.”

They got good news on Sunday when Ball State wide receiver Cam Pickett gave them his verbal commitment. Pickett took his official visit over the weekend.

Going into the transfer portal season Kansas was looking to find wide receivers. It was a position of need with several starters leaving the program.

One of the bright spots on the visit was getting a chance to talk with Jalon Daniels. The KU quarterback announced he would return next year and will be looking for new players on the receiving end of his passes.

“We got a chance to hang out for a while,” Pickett said. “He’s a really cool guy and we’re definitely going to have a great relationship.”

The depth chart will be open at receiver when spring football starts, and Pickett knows that will give him a good opportunity.

“There’s a great opportunity for me to come and make an immediate impact here and that’s one big I was looking for in a new school,” he said. “The fans should be expecting a lot of touchdowns and big plays.”

Pickett said there were a lot of schools showing interest and wanted him to visit, but he and his family felt Kansas was the best fit.

“I had interest from schools from every conference, but my family and I know this is the perfect fit for me,” he said.

He was hosted by Harry Stewart and liked the culture among the players. Pickett said the players made him feel at home. Now he will get ready to report to campus in January and go through spring football.

“It feels great,” he said. “Kansas was a school I had my eyes on entering the portal so for everything to fit me so well here it was definitely exciting. I’m just ready to make some big plays and get the new Booth rocking. Rock Chalk!”