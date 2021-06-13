Chad Schuster recaps his visit to Kansas

"They joked around a lot with each other and interacted with my parents a lot, so it really looked like my family had a great time and the coaches did a great job making them feel a part of the visit.”

“My family loved it,” Schuster said. “The coaches were really nice to my parents and brother, they showed them drawings, talked a lot about Wisconsin, not the school, because a lot of the staff was from Wisconsin. So, it really gave them a lot to talk about and joke about.

Schuster an offensive lineman from Franklin, Wisc., made the trip with his family and got a chance to meet the staff and see the facilities.

Chad Schuster is using the summer to get a mix of official and unofficial visits in, and Kansas was his most recent stop.

Overall Schuster thought the visit went well and he noticed a close bond with the coaching staff.

“I thought it was really good, just being able to spend a lot of time with the coaches and get around the campus considering how much Covid has affected visits was really nice,” he said.

“One thing that stood out to me was how the whole coaching staff seemed extremely nice and close with one another. I believe that’s something that’ll really help them in being successful as a program. As soon as we entered the doors, practically the whole coaching staff was there to greet me and my family and just bonded with us from the start of the visit to the end.”

Several members of the Kansas coaching staff came from Buffalo with Lance Leipold who spent eight years as the head coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater. They are familiar with the Wisconsin area and had a lot to talk about with the family.

Schuster had a chance to visit with Leipold, offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and quarterback coach Jim Zebrowski.

“We were with coach Fuchs for almost the whole visit as well as coach Leipold for a little bit, coach Zebrowski, and a lot of other coaches,” he said. “Practically the whole coaching staff was a part of this and spent time with us, which was really cool to see especially on a Saturday morning where I’m sure they could’ve been doing something else if they wanted to. Coach Fuchs was great as well. We talked about his style of coaching, his main techniques how he coaches, his experience in coaching so far, and a lot about just simple, non-football things.”

Fuchs talked with Schuster about the future of the Jayhawks program.

“Coach Fuchs is new to the program, so it was more about what the program is going to be like,” Schuster said. “He talked about how he felt the program was on a rise and that there were great people on the team already now and he hopes it continues to grow into a very dominant team in the Big 12.”

Schuster said Bowling Green, Nebraska, Toledo, Kansas, and Central Michigan are the programs recruiting him the hardest. He has taken unofficial visits to Kansas and Nebraska and will take an official visit to Syracuse next weekend.