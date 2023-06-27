Christian Braun, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard from Burlington, Kan., can now add another ring to his already impressive collection. Picked No. 21 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Draft, Braun won three state championships at Blue Valley Northwest High School, a National Championship at Kansas, and, in his rookie season, helped Denver capture its first-ever NBA World Championship.

While running a youth basketball camp at Drive5 in Overland Park, Kan., Braun, on Tuesday afternoon, took a break from the action to talk with JayhawkSlant.com. Despite all of his success on the court, Braun, off the court, remains as kind, courteous, approachable, and down-to-earth as ever before.

“No, I don’t think it’s different,” said Christian Braun while standing inside Drive5 on Tuesday afternoon. “I think that I was born to do this. Like I’ve said, I’ve been very, very fortunate to play with the teams that I’ve played on and I’ve been put in very, very good positions for myself. It's not an individual thing.

“The people that I was around, it was amazing,” he added. “Those people really wanted it and they wanted it really bad. The guys on my team, DeAndre Jordan and Jeff Green, they’ve been in the league for 16 years, so you can imagine how bad they wanted to win one.

“And then when everybody wants to win one as bad as they do and we want to win for them, I think that's what made us click really well," he continued. "We had a really great group of guys and behind the scenes, we like to have a little fun. We enjoyed our run and obviously, we got to have the parade, and I think the city of Denver really deserves it.”

Before being picked No. 21 overall by Denver in the 2022 NBA Draft, Braun, in 101 games, averaged 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for Kansas. Offensively, he shot 44.9 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from behind the arc, and 74.9 percent from the free-throw line.

During the 2021-22 season, his last in Lawrence, Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He shot 49 percent from the field 39 percent from behind the arc, and 73 percent from the free-throw line.

In the final game of his college career, Kansas defeated North Carolina, 72-69 to capture the second National Championship under Bill Self. Braun, against the Tar Heels, scored 12 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, and dished out three assists.

While his father, Donald Braun, was hoping his son would return for one final year of college basketball in Lawrence, Christian decided well before the National Championship game that the 2021-22 season would be his last in Lawrence.



